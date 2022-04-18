One Dead After Shooting in South Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night in south Natomas.

At about 9:22 p.m. Sacramento Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2300 block of Sandcastle Way near Mossy Bank Drive.

Upon their arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid to man who was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The man was later pronounced dead as the result of his injuries, according to police.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to take over the investigation. They will be conducting a canvass of the area for evidence and witnesses.

According to police, the investigation is in its early stages and a motive for the shooting is not known. At press time, no suspect information had been released.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

A week earlier, on April 10, two men died following an early-morning shooting just three miles away in north Natomas.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.