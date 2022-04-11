Nine Arrested in Natomas Sideshow Bust

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A large sideshow that closed Northgate Boulevard to thru traffic Sunday afternoon resulted in several arrests and more than two dozen citations and towed vehicles.

According to a social media post by the Sacramento Police Department, four guns were seized, 28 citations were issued, 28 vehicles were towed, and nine felony arrests were made on April 10 as the result of a multi agency enforcement effort.

The sideshow occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Potomac Avenue, stopping both northbound and southbound traffic as bystanders watched vehicles doing donuts and drifting, according to eyewitnesses.

Posts on social media show video of at least one vehicle slamming into a light pole and knocking over several bystanders. Information about property damage and injuries was not available at press time.

Sacramento Police said it will continue to work with its regional law enforcement partners to take action related to sideshows activity. Officers are conducting follow-up investigations and will possibly tow vehicles active in the sideshow, according to the post on social media post.

The California Highway Patrol, Citrus HeightsPolice Department and Elk Grove Police Department participated in the weekend enforcement efforts.