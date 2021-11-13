Seen in Natomas: Veterans Day 2021

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Heritage Park Veterans Club and Divine Mercy Catholic Church remembered veterans on Nov. 11.

The Heritage Park Veterans Club hosted a luncheon on Nov. 11 honoring cold war veterans which featured songs and music by the HP Band, a POW/MIA Table Ceremony and remarks by Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby.

Divine Mercy Catholic Church created a memorial out of flags in the shape of a cross near the corner of Club Center and Banfield Drives.