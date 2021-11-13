Laundromat to Reopen in the Spring

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A Natomas laundromat is expected to reopen in spring 2022, nearly a year after an attic fire forced it to close.

According to Susie’s Washtime owner Nick Plise, plans are to start remodeling the laundromat in December and reopen in April 2022.

The laundromat has been closed since an attic fire in late March 2021. Firefighters accessed the fire through the ceiling at Susie’s Washtime and were able to stop the flames from spreading. But the laundromat below was left damaged by smoke and water.

Plise told The Natomas Buzz he’s been going through the permit process to repair and remodel the laundromat.

“It’s been slow going, but looks like we are starting to get there,” Plise said.

Susie’s Washtime is located in the San Juan Village shopping center at 3291 Truxel Road.