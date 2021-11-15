Natomas COVID-19 Cases Update

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The overall number of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes have dropped for the third consecutive week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 99 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s a decrease of 13% from 114 cases logged the previous reporting period:

95833 reported 43 new cases, no change from 43 cases reported the previous week;

95834 saw 25 new cases, a 10% decrease from 28 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 31 new cases, down 27% from 43 cases the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 10.2 per 100,000 people tested, according to the coronavirus data dashboard. Data reported by the county is not in real time and can be delayed by several days.

County data released today also shows that 554 new cases and three virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of Nov. 11, the dashboard shows hospitalizations related to the virus numbered 154 people with 46 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.