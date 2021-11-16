Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

by

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning Nov. 15, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Mabry Drive, between Hoyt Street and Maybrook Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Bend Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

W El Camino Avenue, between W River and Grasslands Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

