Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning Nov. 15, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Mabry Drive, between Hoyt Street and Maybrook Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Bend Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- W El Camino Avenue, between W River and Grasslands Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.