Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

November 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning Nov. 15, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Mabry Drive, between Hoyt Street and Maybrook Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Bend Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • W El Camino Avenue, between W River and Grasslands Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.

