Special Election Ordered to Fill School Board Seat

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Natomas Unified school board voted 3-1 on Tuesday to hold a special election to fill a vacant seat.

The vacancy was created when former trustee Cindy Quiralte resigned her position on April 19. Quiralte was elected in November to a four-year term.

Trustees each voiced concern about the projected cost of a special election, an estimated at $135,580, according to information from the Sacramento County Office of Education.

Initially, Heredia seemed to support appointing someone to fill the spot. “The thing that concerns me most is the money,” stated trustee Sue Heredia.

Trustee Noel Mora said he was hesitant about moving forward with the process of to hire a new superintendent with only four trustees seated and urged fellow trustees to view the board vacancy with urgency.

“It makes most sense for me to give it back to the public,” said trustee Micah Grant, in favor of a calling a special election. “This would make the public trust us a lot more.”

Trustee Erica Harden voiced support for a special election. “With a special election, at least the candidates show they’re willing to work for the position.”

The final vote in favor of ordering the special election ended at 3-1, with Mora as the only dissent.

The special election will be held in November 2023. Candidates must live in trustee Area 4 and meet all other qualifications to run for school board in Sacramento County. More information will be available released about the special election as it becomes available.