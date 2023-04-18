Sheep Return to Natomas Regional Park

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A flock of sheep has been deployed to reduce the risk of wildfire in the North Natomas Regional Park.

This is the second year the grazers have been used by city officials to mow the 130-acre greenbelt.

According to a social media post by the city’s Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment division, the animals will graze in Natomas for about 30 to 40 days.

The animals are expected to then be transported to Del Paso Regional Park sometime in May. Additional grazing sites planned for later this year include the North Laguna Wild Life Area, Chorely Park and Chicory Bend.

Last year’s mixed flock of sheep and goats at the regional park was part of a pilot program, according to Jonathan Moscato, park maintenance superintendent for the north area. Sacramento first tried grazing at the 165-acre Del Paso Regional Park in fall 2021.

The city has contracts with different ranches for its grazing program.

The public is welcome to view the animals as they graze, but is asked not to disturb them or herding animals also on site.