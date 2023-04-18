by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Pizza Press in Natomas has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the door.

The fast-casual, build-you-own-pizza restaurant had operated in the Park Place shopping center, on the corner of Del Paso Road and Natomas Boulevard, since November 2019. It had been one of three Sacramento-area locations.

A message to a local The Pizza Press representative was not immediately returned.

According to media reports, The Pizza Press shuttered its restaurant in Downtown Commons in August 2022 and Google Maps shows the Arden Way location as permanently closed.

The Pizza Press was founded in 2012 and based in Anaheim, Calif.

Thanks for the tip, Steve M.!