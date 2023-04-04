New Restaurants Coming to Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A host of new restaurants are currently under construction in North Natomas.

In addition to The Natomas Buzz‘s previous coverage of new dessert options in the neighborhood, the following restaurants have filed permits with the city of Sacramento and work is currently underway:

Local Kitchens — 2610 Arena Blvd. Construction has started on the interior for Local Kitchens and is anticipated to open in the second half of 2023. Local Kitchens is a micro food hall where recipes from multiple, local restaurants are prepared in a single kitchen, allowing you to order from more than one restaurant at once. Local Kitchens is primarily take-out with a small area for indoor or patio seating. “ … the Local Kitchens team is excited to bring its eateries to the community,” said spokesperson Dylan Tolliver. The eatery is expected to employ 20 to 30 people.

Starbucks — 2610 Arena Blvd. This location will be the first drive-thru Starbucks for the Natomas area. It shares the same footprint as Local Kitchens, operating out of the north side of the parcel facing Arena Blvd. Construction stalled temporarily due to backordered electrical parts, but inspections and permitting is moving forward at this location which could open in June, sources tell The Natomas Buzz.

Char Q Terie — 4112 East Commerce Way. Plans submitted to the city show that the previous office space will be converted to a deli restaurant. Work is progressing inside and the sign was installed in late March.