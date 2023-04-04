New Restaurants Coming to Natomas

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
A host of new restaurants are currently under construction in North Natomas.
In addition to The Natomas Buzz‘s previous coverage of new dessert options in the neighborhood, the following restaurants have filed permits with the city of Sacramento and work is currently underway:
- Local Kitchens — 2610 Arena Blvd. Construction has started on the interior for Local Kitchens and is anticipated to open in the second half of 2023. Local Kitchens is a micro food hall where recipes from multiple, local restaurants are prepared in a single kitchen, allowing you to order from more than one restaurant at once. Local Kitchens is primarily take-out with a small area for indoor or patio seating. “… the Local Kitchens team is excited to bring its eateries to the community,” said spokesperson Dylan Tolliver. The eatery is expected to employ 20 to 30 people.
- Starbucks — 2610 Arena Blvd. This location will be the first drive-thru Starbucks for the Natomas area. It shares the same footprint as Local Kitchens, operating out of the north side of the parcel facing Arena Blvd. Construction stalled temporarily due to backordered electrical parts, but inspections and permitting is moving forward at this location which could open in June, sources tell The Natomas Buzz.
- Char Q Terie — 4112 East Commerce Way. Plans submitted to the city show that the previous office space will be converted to a deli restaurant. Work is progressing inside and the sign was installed in late March.
- Chef Frank Japanese Cuisine — 2281 Del Paso Road. Moving into the former Big Spoon Yogurt location in the Park Place Shopping Center is Chef Frank Japanese Cuisine. Sushi chef Frank Zhu of Roseville’s BF Miyabi, is making progress toward a 2023 opening of a high-concept sushi restaurant.
- Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar — 4630 Natomas Blvd. Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar offers Vietnamese cuisine at a restaurant in midtown Sacramento, as well as Vietnamese street food at Sit Lo Saigon in Elk Grove. Sign permits have been issued by the city for the conversion of the previous Crazy Sushi location in Park Place Shopping Center.
- Dutch Brothers — 4481 East Commerce Way. The latest location of Dutch Brothers for Natomas is on track for a summer opening, according to owner operator Sam Tvetan. Tvetan has already opened locations at 4130 Northgate Blvd. and 3341 West El Camino Ave.
- Tsukiji Sushi Hibachi — 3541 Truxel Road. Tsukiji Sushi closed their former Bradshaw Road location and is opening a new location in the Natomas Marketplace, taking over the former Hooters location.
