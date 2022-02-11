New Sushi Buffet Restaurant Planned for Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A new sushi buffet restaurant is planned for Natomas.

Kesa Sushi & Grill Buffet will be located at 3541 Truxel Road in the Natomas Marketplace shopping center.

The eatery will fill the space previously occupied by Hooters which closed about a year ago.

Information for Kesa Sushi & Grill Buffet was recently added to both the shopping center’s directory and leasing brochures.

Temporary signage has also been posted on the vacant building.

According to public records, construction plans have been submitted to the city to remodel the 4,000 square-foot standalone building and install new kitchen equipment.