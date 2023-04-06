Annual “Bike Swap” Sale Set for April 23

by

BY MICHELLE BASSO REYNOLDS, NORTH NATOMAS JIBE

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

North Natomas Jibe is scheduled to host its popular “Bike Swap” sale on April 23.

The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the North Natomas Community Center & Aquatics Complex parking lot, located at 2601 New Market Drive.

Jibe’s “Bike Swap” sale is a once-a-year opportunity to buy, sell or donate a bike.

On Friday, April 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., unwanted bikes and bikes for consignment sale can be dropped off at the 2601 New Market Drive.

Donated bikes will be tuned up. Bikes for consignment sale will be sold as is and the seller will receive 75% of the sale price. All other proceeds will benefit the Bike Tech program at Inderkum High School and Joey’s Food Locker at Natomas High School.

Last year, 150 bikes were sold on consignment and more than were 50 donated. Whether you need a new bike or extra space in your garage — this event is not to be missed!

North Natomas Jibe is a nonprofit funded through community facilities district fees and grants.