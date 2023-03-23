Volunteers Sought for Community Cleanup

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A Clean California Community Days project is planned for this Saturday in Natomas.

The “Spring into Action” event along Jack Rabbit Trail, adjacent to the Natomas East Drainage Canal, is being held in partnership with Caltrans District, Sacramento City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan’s office and the volunteer group River City Waterway Alliance.

The cleanup is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 25. Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot at 2050 Club Center Dr.

Trash bags will be provided for this easy- to moderate-level clean up, however limited numbers of buckets, grabbers and gloves will be available. Coffee and donuts will be provided at the event by Kaplan’s office.

Clean California Community Days are part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California Initiative. The $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans seeks to remove trash, create jobs, and engage communities to clean public spaces. Since 2021, the program has removed 1.4 million cubic yards of trash, created 3,500 jobs, and awarded $300 million in local grants.

All trash collected on Saturday will be disposed of by Reclamation District 1000.