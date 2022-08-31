Police Seek Help Finding Murder Suspect

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting earlier this month in south Natomas.

According to a press release issued today, August 31, police detectives have identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the suspect in the incident which occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. on August 3 at the Speedway gas station located on the corner of West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found gas station employee Janiah Tanae Johnson had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures, but Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department.

Police today said an active warrant has been issued for Anderson related to the investigation in Johnson’s murder.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.