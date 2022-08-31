New Olive Garden Opens in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A line of diners welcomed a new Olive Garden restaurant to Natomas on Monday.

Plans for Olive Garden were approved by city officials in June 2021. The conversion project involved remodeling both the interior and exterior of the existing 7,500 square-foot restaurant.

Casa Ramos Mexican Restaurant operated for five years at the location and Mimi’s Cafe was the original tenant.

Olive Garden is an American casual dining restaurant chain specializing in Italian-American cuisine. It is a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, Inc., which is headquartered in Orange County, Florida.

The new location in Natomas hired 185 employees, according to director of operations Dennis Jenkins.

The eatery is a full-service restaurant with a full bar. It is located at 3511 N Freeway Boulevard and will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Olive Garden also has locations on Challenge Way in Sacramento as well as Citrus Heights, Roseville, Folsom and Elk Grove.