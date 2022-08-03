One Dead After Shooting at Natomas Gas Station

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A woman is dead following an early-morning shooting at a gas station in south Natomas.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on August 3, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded a report of a shooting at the Speedway gas station located on the corner of West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult female who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department.

The woman was an employee at the gas station, police said. Her identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after next of kin have been notified.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation and are processing the scene and canvassing the area for evidence and witnesses. The gas station remained closed at press time.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, but it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to a press release issued by the Sacramento Police Department.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.