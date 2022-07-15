Firefighters Rescue Duckling from Storm Drain

by

Firefighters responded to a special rescue call in Natomas last week.

At about 3:09 p.m. on July 5 Truck No. 43 was called to the 3000 block of Spinning Rod Way where 7-year-old Byron had spotted a duckling stuck in a street drain.

The boy asked his mom to rescue the baby fowl and that’s when she called the Sacramento Fire Department, a spokesperson for the department explained.

Byron’s mom Raley Yaeger said firefighters taped off the street during their rescue operation.

“(The mom) and babies have disappeared,” Yaeger wrote to The Natomas Buzz. “But we are hoping they will come back to our neighbor’s pool. That’s where they have been staying.”

In the meantime, Yaeger said her family will care for the duckling until it can be released back into the wild.