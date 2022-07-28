Arena Demolition Under Way in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Demolition work is currently under way at the arena site in Natomas.

According to public records, the demolition plan was approved and the wrecking permit issued in June.

Cyclone fencing now surrounds the 390,000 square foot, five-story arena structure and some of demolition work can be seen from the exterior.

Demolition of the 34-year-old building and immediately surrounding site improvements is the first step to redeveloping the 185-acre arena site. Newark, Calif.-based Ferma Corp. has been contracted to do the demolition work work which is estimated to $5.5 million.

In February, city officials approved California Northstate University’s plans to build a teaching hospital and college campus on 30 acres of the arena site which was donated to the private college by the Sacramento Kings. The Natomas Unified School District also purchased 12 acres of the arena property for a future school and city officials have approved entitlements which will allow housing, retail and other services to be developed as part of the Innovation Park Project.

Work on the California Northstate University is anticipated to break ground before the end of the year.