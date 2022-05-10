Demolition Plan for Arena Under Review

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A demolition plan for the former Arco Arena has been submitted to Sacramento city officials, moving redevelopment of the site another step forward.

According to public records, an application for a permit to demolish the 390,000 square foot, five-story arena structure in Natomas was filed on April 29.

The demolition will cost an estimated $5.5 million, records show.

Ferma Corp. has been contracted to do the work, according to city records. The Newark, Calif.-based company specializes in demolition, site preparation, excavation, grading, recycling and shoreline restoration.

The company’s projects have included demolishing the 84,000 seat Stanford Stadium and 80-foot concrete press box in Palo Alto ahead of schedule. Nearly 19,000 tons — or 94% — of the debris from the stadium was recycled, according to the Ferma Corp. website.

Records show the demolition plan was ready for formal review as of May 3. At press time, a copy of the demolition plan was not available.

The demolition plan has met the city’s waste management plan requirements, but according to the records an environmental hold is pending.

In February, city officials approved California Northstate University’s plans to build a teaching hospital and college campus on 30 acres of the arena site which was donated to the private college by the Sacramento Kings. The Natomas Unified School District also purchased 12 acres of the arena property for a future school and city officials have approved entitlements which will allow housing, retail and other services to be developed as part of the Innovation Park Project.

In March, the Kings hosted a final farewell event for fans at the defunct arena site. At that time, spokesperson Kari Ida said demolition of the arena would take place within the next six months.

Work on the California Northstate University is anticipated to break ground before the end of the year.