Natomas Multi-Use Trail Closed to Users

by

BY STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A portion of a 1.25-mile paved trail connecting Del Paso Road to Arena Boulevard has been closed by city officials due to cracks in the pavement.

“The Natomas Bike Trail will be closed to bicyclists and pedestrian traffic between Del Paso Road and West Entrance Road through August 19,” Sacramento Public Works spokesperson Gabby Miller wrote in an email. “Bicyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to use alternate routes.”

The multi-use trail opened to the public in November 2020. A multi-use trail can be used by pedestrians, runners and cyclists.

A section of the path is now riddled with large cracks which are wider than a bicycle tire in several places.

The closure stretches from the shared-use path trailhead, located west of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sacramento at Del Paso Road, and continues behind the hotels. The path reopens just south of Hamptons Inn & Suites Sacramento-Airport-Natomas.

The open portion of the trail continues parallel to Interstate 5, past the Centene Campus, and ends at Arena Boulevard.