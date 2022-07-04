Inderkum Football Coach Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting Outside Sacramento Nightclub

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 3 p.m.

Inderkum High School assistant football coach Greg Najee Grimes was killed during an early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Family and friends have identified Grimes, 31, as the victim in a shooting which took place at about 1:50 a.m. outside of the Mix Downtown club in the area of 15th and L streets. A candlelight community vigil has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at Inderkum High School, 2500 New Market Drive.

According to Sacramento police, four other men were injured and were last reported in stable condition at area hospitals.

Police have closed 16th street between J and L streets while they investigate the scene.

According to a press release issued Monday afternoon by the Sacramento Police Department, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. At press time, no arrests had been made and no suspect information available.

Grimes graduated in 2008 from Inderkum High in Natomas and went on to play football at Boise State University from 2008 to 2012. He returned to Inderkum as assistant coach.

“Today our Tiger Family has suffered a tremendous loss,” Inderkum head football coach Reginald Harris posted on Twitter. “We come together as we mourn the passing of player, coach, mentor, son, and father Greg Grimes. My prayers goes out to his family through this difficult time.”

Earlier this year, six people were killed and 12 others were injured in an early-morning shooting on K Street.

Sacramento police have set up an online portal where the witnesses may submit video and photos of the shooting. The public may also call (916) 808-5471 or (916) 443-4357 to submit tips anonymously.

Submit evidence at https://sacramentopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/july4lstreetshooting.

I love my Inderkum FB family. We are here for each other. No matter what happens, don't forget we are a family, we get through these tough times together. If anyone ever needs a shoulder to cry on, a voice to hear for strength. We've move mountains and can get through anything. — Stark (@StarkLife2) July 4, 2022 Today our Tiger Family has suffered a tremendous loss. We come together as we mourn the passing of player, coach, mentor, son, and father Greg Grimes. My prayers goes out to his family through this difficult time. 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/u9TzSd2iAh — Reginald Harris (@CoachHarris_22) July 4, 2022

I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes. I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed. — Andy Avalos (@AABroncoHC) July 4, 2022

@Inderkum_FB lost one of are very own last night .A Pioneer for our program part of the first graduating class .set pathway to making us one of the areas best program . with heavy hearts that we say goodbye we love you we will never be forgotten. Fly high coach Grimes 🕊 pic.twitter.com/61hrMjPswC — @INDERKUMFB (@Inderkum_FB) July 4, 2022