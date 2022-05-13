No Charges for Driver Who Hit Inderkum Student

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated May 13, 2022*

Criminal charges will not be sought in the vehicle accident that killed Inderkum student and basketball player Anthony Williams.

According to a press release issued at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 the Rocklin Police Department has concluded its investigation of the accident which occurred on March 19.

“After a thorough review of all of the evidence, and witness accounts in this case, it has been determined that the driver is not at fault and no criminal charges will be requested,” it reads.

According to initial information released by police, 18-year-old Williams was walking on the roadway on the 6600 block of Lonetree Boulevard in Rocklin when he was hit by a vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Police said the driver stayed on the scene after the accident and cooperated with their investigation. Williams died as a result of his injuries.

Rocklin police said they finished the nearly two-month investigation of the accident after receiving the final report from the Placer County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

“Anytime there is a tragic loss of life as a result of a vehicle collision, we take the time to conduct a complete investigation,” Rocklin Police spokesperson Capt. Scott Horrillo told The Natomas Buzz last week. “A part of our investigation is to use the coroner’s report and the information included in that report. Obviously, this is a very tough time for the family and we want the investigation to be as timely but thorough as possible.”

The identity of the driver has not been released by police, however, sources have confirmed that Placer County executive officer Todd Leopold was driving the vehicle that hit Williams. Leopold reports to the Placer County Board of Supervisors and oversees the administration of county business.

In an email sent to Placer County employees on Friday, May 13, Leopold acknowledged he was the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident that resulted in the death of Williams.

“My words and emotions cannot adequately express my profound grief and sadness,” reads the email. “I am heartbroken for the loss of this young man and extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Williams’ family, friends, and all of those impacted by this tragic accident.”

In his email, Leopold explained that he could not comment while the investigation was pending to avoid the appearance he was “attempting to influence the outcome.”

“Now that the Rocklin Police Department has completed the investigation, I acknowledge the great suffering of Mr. Williams’ family, friends and all who have been impacted by the accident,” reads the email. “My thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Citing Vehicle Code §20012, the accident report — including details of the investigation — will not be made public, said the Rocklin Police press release.

Williams was a senior attending Inderkum in Natomas at the time of his death.

“The Rocklin Police Department appreciates the patience the community has given the department to conduct the investigation into the tragic vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred on March 19, 2022,” reads the press release. “The Rocklin Police Department extends our condolences to everyone impacted by this tragic event.”

*Article updated with statement by Placer County executive officer Todd Leopold.