Natomas Craft Fair Features Local Artisans

BY ADOREIL AYOUBGOULAN

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A diverse group of vendors sells handmade creations every month at a craft fair in Natomas.

Organizer Miesha Nelson, who started the “Crafts Creations and Me Vendor Market” with Erin Binford in 2020, said it has been a successful event.

Nelson hosts the fair featuring handmade designs by local artisans on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Natomas Regional Park. This month only, the fair is being held on May 14.

According to Nelson, things have drastically changed for the fair in terms of vendors wanting to come out and participate, especially compared to 2020. Over the past year, she said the craft fair has grown big so much that they needed a new space and moved to the regional park from a previous location on North Freeway Boulevard.

At the April market, vendors sold everything from snacks to cultural wares.

“(I) want people to know that there is so much more to the Hispanic culture than just what everyone thinks of the Doritos and tacos,” said Becky Lara, who makes jewelry by hand.

Lara operates the Cactus Villela Boutique booth. She explained she wants people to experience Mexican culture through her custom earrings, bracelets, necklaces and headbands.

Shavon Odom, a veteran who served for 15 years in the military, operates a booth which sells handmade crystals and herbal remedies. Odom said she studied ancient metaphysical practices in order to help herself and others after coming back from Iraq. Her goal is to empower people to heal themselves.

“Your health is personal because it’s yours,” said Odom.

Natomas local Kelsey Baltazar said she attended the April fair because of the location, noting the North Natomas Regional Park is a perfect spot for a pop up.

South Natomas resident Martin Anaya also stopped by the fair in April on the way to Safeway, saying it was his first time at a craft fair and that his goal was to learn about each vendor.

UC Davis student Josh Schmidt said he was visited the market in April to check out the vendors in hopes of finding items that could be sold by the small, online market company where he works.

The North Natomas Regional Park is located at 2601 New Market Drive. For information about becoming a vendor, contact Nelson by email at [email protected].