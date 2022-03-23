Celebration of Life Planned for Inderkum Student

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ

A celebration of life has been scheduled for the standout Inderkum High basketball player who was killed in a traffic accident last weekend.

Anthony Williams, 18, was reportedly walking on the roadway on the 6600 block of Lonetree Boulevard in Rocklin when he was hit by a vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 at the Youth Basketball Academy in Rocklin.

Williams was a senior attending Inderkum in Natomas at the time of his death. He had played AAU youth basketball for seven years at the Rocklin club and at Whitney High School for three years before transferring to Inderkum for his senior year.

“I want people to come there to celebrate his life,” said Christopher Collins, Williams’s AAU coach and, at one point, his foster parent. “… to commemorate who he was.”

Collins described Williams as a jokester who wanted to be a rapper and design shoes but, above all, loved the game of basketball.

“Anthony was a good kid … who just wanted a chance, he wanted a shot,” said Collins. “If events didn’t happen like they did on (Saturday), I believe he would have been a tremendous collegiate athlete.”

According to Rocklin police, the driver stayed on the scene after the accident and is cooperating with their investigation which is ongoing. At press time, no charges or arrests had been made in connection with the accident.



