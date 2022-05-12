Overturned Big Rig Closes I-80 for Hours

by

Footage from a Caltrans closed-circuit TV camera shows the accident scene at about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11.

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

An overturned big rig closed westbound Interstate 80, just east of Interstate 5 in Natomas Wednesday night.

All lanes of traffic were blocked when a big rig and multiple vehicles collided at about 9:38 p.m. on May 11. The big rig toppled on its side, spilling its load of large plastic irrigation piping and blocking all lanes of traffic.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the accident and transported one person to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The was closed at I-80 and Truxel Road for several hours while CHP investigated the accident and debris was cleared from the roadway.