Sacramento Kings to Host Arena Farewell

BY SUKHMAN REKHI

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Get your cowbells ready for one last roar at Arco Arena.

It’s time for Natomas to bid farewell to the Sacramento Kings and Sacramento Monarchs former home.

“Farewell to Arco Arena” is set for Saturday, March 19. Kings season ticket holders will be allowed to enter the arena as early as 12 p.m.; all others can enter starting at 2 p.m.

The event is described as “one last look” at the arena before construction begins to redevelop the 183-acre site. Demolition of the arena is set to take place within the next six months, according to Kings spokesperson Kari Ida.

Last month, city officials approved California Northstate University’s plans to build a teaching hospital and college campus on 30 acres of the arena site which was donated to the private college by the Kings. The Natomas Unified School District is also buying 12 acres from the Kings for a future school and city officials have approved entitlements which will allow housing, retail and other services to be developed on the site.

Arco Arena opened in November 1988. It was later known as Power Balance Pavilion and, finally, as Sleep Train Arena.

The arena hosted thousands of NBA and WNBA games, including the 2005 WNBA Championship Game, as well as nearly 5,000 concerts and other events which saw 43 million visitors over a 28-year period. The Kings played their last game at the arena in April 2016.

“That arena was widely known as the loudest place to play in the NBA, and the memories created there will last forever because one thing that remains consistent is the passion and devotion of our fans,” Sacramento Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé said in a statement.

In 2013, Kings fans broke the Guinness World Record for “Loudest Crowd in an Indoor Sports Stadium” at 126 decibels, according to the Sacramento Kings.

Those who attend the event will be invited to write goodbye messages inside of the arena, view historic footage from arena events, and receive complementary memorabilia such as t-shirts, autographed items and fan gear. Food trucks, a DJ, and photo opportunities will also be available outside of the stadium.

Community members are encouraged to share photos and videos from events at the arena on social media using the hashtag #ARCOFarewell. Shared memories may be featured during “Farewell to Arco Arena.”

The event is free to the public, but requires registering online to receive tickets to attend. Fans may reserve up to four tickets per household at https://www.nba.com/kings/ARCOFarewell.