Tasty Pot Chain Expanding to Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A Taiwanese hotpot chain is expanding in the Sacramento region with a new location planned for Natomas.

Tasty Pot specializes in individual boiling hot pot soups. The fast-casual chain also serves Taiwanese appetizers, boba milk teas and desserts.

The eatery’s signature pots are available in 12 flavors. Diners also choose spice level — which ranges from none to “flaming spicy” — and adds on such as vegetables, meat, noodles and more.

According to Yelp, Tasty Pot was established in 2014, orginating from hot pot chains in the San Francisco Bay Area. There are now more than 30 locations in a dozen states and Ontario, Canada.

The new eatery in Natomas will be located at 2731 Del Paso Road, Suite 110, in the 2,640 square-foot space previously occupied by BurgerIM. Nearby there are Tasty Pot locations on 65th Street and Elk Grove Boulevard.

An opening date has not yet been set for the new Natomas store, according to someone familiar with the project.