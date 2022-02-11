Buzz-worthy Kids: Inderkum Soccer Players Named to Honorary All Conference Team

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Eight Inderkum varsity boys soccer players were chosen for the 2022 Capital Valley All Conference first and second teams, it was announced this week.

Players were told on Tuesday, Feb. 9 that they had been selected for the honorary Capital Valley All Conference teams. Players are chosen by league coaches based on their performance throughout the season.

Six Inderkum players were named on the 20-man Capital Valley All Conference first team roster: Benjamin Elkins, Devon Henderson, Jack Butler, Jaydon Vasquez, Braylin Sanders and Noah Wells. Inderkum players Trevor Bell and Paul Neely were also chosen for the Capital Valley All Conference second team.

Additional honors went to Elkins, who was named Co-MVP of the Capital Valley Conference, as was Sean Battistessa from Bella Vista High. Elkins led the Tigers and the league with 19 goals this season.

Overall, Inderkum finished their regular season tied for first in the league with Bella Vista High — a first in school history. The Tigers scored the second highest number of goals and led the league in goals against; allowing only four goals the entire season.

Inderkum played Gregori High on Thursday, Feb. 10 in the first round Division 2 playoff. After regular game play ended tied 1-1 and two overtimes, the Tigers fell to the Jaguars in sudden death penalty kicks.