You are here: Home / business / Opening Date Set for New Bober Tea

Opening Date Set for New Bober Tea

February 10, 2022 by Leave a Comment
Bober Tea

Bober Tea is located at at 3620 North Freeway Boulevard. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Bober Tea is scheduled to open next week in Natomas.

A soft opening is planned for 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 18. The grand opening will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to Van Duong, who owns the store with husband Trinh Nguyen.

The artisan bubble and fruit tea shop is located at 3620 North Freeway Boulevard, in the space previously occupied by Vampire Penguin. It will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Bober Tea is known by its fans as being “Instagram-worthy” and for its milk caps, a layer of cream made with Hokkaido milk that floats on top of the tea. In addition to handcrafted beverages, the store will sell Mochi Dough Japanese donuts.

The Natomas location will join the Sacramento stores on 65th Street and on L Street.

In addition to the Natomas site, new stores are also in the works locally for Elk Grove, Roseville, Rancho Cordova and Folsom, according to the Bober Tea USA website.

NatomasBuzz.com Photo

[caption id="attachment_28648" align="aligncenter" width="580"] Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

 

Post Views: 1,859
Filed Under: business, eateries Tagged With: , , ,

Speak Your Mind