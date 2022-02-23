Plan to Improve Levee Visibility Could Impact Several Properties Along Garden Highway

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A virtual meeting will be held Wednesday about state requirements which could impact vegetation on several properties along Garden Highway.

At issue: Reclamation District No. 1000’s ability to inspect more than 42 miles of levees any time of day or night during a major storm event. Reclamation District No. 1000 maintains more than 40 miles of levees, several pump stations, canals and numerous drainage ditches in the Natomas Basin.

According to the notice posted on the Reclamation District No. 1000 website, an estimated 100 properties on Garden Highway have vegetation blocking the view of the levee which violates state requirements. Clear views of the levees, the website reads, can “mean the difference between reacting to a disastrous flood or preventing one.”

Flood control district representatives will hold the virtual briefing and information session at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 to explain the state levee vegetation requirements and the need to remove mostly overgrown bushes, trees and shrubs so levees can be monitored more easily.

According to the Reclamation District No. 1000 website, the flood control agency plans to discuss, plan and work with area residents on how to improve visibility along the levees adjacent to Garden Highway. Work to remove excess vegetation, the website says, will be paid for with a one-time grant and is expected to start June 1.

The vegetation must be trimmed back or removed by Dec. 1, 2022 to use the funding, according to Reclamation District No. 1000 general manager Kevin King.

To attend the virtual meeting join a computer, tablet or smartphone go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/635967581. If you do not already have the gotomeeting downloaded, allow for extra time prior to the meeting to install the free application. The meeting agenda is available at https://www.rd1000.org/files/014d84a28/Community+Workshop+Agenda_February+23+2022.pdf.