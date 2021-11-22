Shooter Convicted of Truxel Road Murder

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A jury has convicted defendant Adrian Castillo of first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to a press release issued today by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

The jury also found true the special circumstance that the murder of Kenyatta Dawson two years ago was committed during a drive-by-shooting and a personal use of a firearm allegation on both counts, the press release said. Castillo, 25, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Nov. 8, 2019, Castillo and a friend, 17 at the time, arranged to sell a ghost Glock to a gun buyer. The parties met in the Natomas Marketplace shopping center parking lot off Truxel Road and exchanged the gun for an envelope.

When Castillo realized the gun buyer had shorted him, he directed his juvenile driver to follow the buyer’s car. There were two other males and two females who were also in the buyer’s car, being driven by Dawson. According to the press release, no one else in the car had an interest in the gun purchase.

When Castillo’s car caught up to the buyer’s car on Truxel Road, Castillo opened fire with a .45 caliber Glock. The gun had been illegally altered to be fully automatic and Castillo fired 10 rounds in a matter of seconds.

Dawson was killed instantly and the victims’ car sped out of control until it hit another vehicle. With the victims’ car disabled and all five occupants still inside, Castillo’s car approached again and he fired six more rounds into the victims’ car using a second gun.

The gun buyer was shot through the jaw, breaking both jaw bones, and shot through both legs. The victims’ car contained the gun bought from Castillo, but no ammunition, the press release said. There was no evidence that anyone from the victims’ car returned fire.

Castillo fled the scene, but was captured and arrested along with his juvenile accomplice by Sacramento police detectives less than four days later. Investigators recovered both guns used in the shooting which both had bee purchased legally and registered to Castillo.

Deputy District Attorney Matt Chisholm prosecuted the case. Sentencing for Castillo is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 28 in Department 16 before the Honorable Delbert Oros.