Natomas Reports Lower New COVID-19 Cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes dropped for the fourth consecutive week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 92 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s a decrease of 7% from 99 cases logged the previous reporting period and represents the lowest week-to-week number reported since July 19, 2021.

Two out of the three zip codes reported a decrease in the number of new cases from the previous reporting period:

95833 reported 36 new cases, down 16% from 43 cases the previous week;

95834 saw 34 new cases, up 36% from 25 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 22 new cases, down 29% from 31 cases the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 10.4 per 100,000 people tested, according to the coronavirus data dashboard.

County data released today also shows that 478 new cases and six virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of Nov. 18, the dashboard shows hospitalizations related to the virus numbered 149 people with 47 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

According to county data, total of 12,138 positive COVID-19 cases have been logged for those who reside in zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835, since April 7, 2020 when data by zip code became available.

Note: data reported by the county is not in real time and can be delayed by several days.