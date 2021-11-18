Natomas Prepares for Annual Tree Lighting Event

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The 18th annual Natomas holiday tree lighting ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 3.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Natomas Community Center, which is located at 2921 Truxel Road.*

Santa Claus and his helpers will be at the event to greet people during the drive-thru only event. There will be live music, a performance by the Natomas Charter String Quartet, goodies and giveaways on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Special guests this year include Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby, Councilmember Jeff Harris and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

The holiday tree lighting event is hosted each year by the Natomas Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by community leaders, area businesses and organizations.

*Please note: Traffic will be restricted and vehicle only allowed to turn when entering and exiting the community center parking lot.



