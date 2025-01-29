Prom Drive Under Way at Sacramento Public Library

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento Public Library’s annual prom drive is now under way.

Through Feb. 1, the library is accepting formal wear donations during its annual Prom Drive. Jackets, ties, dresses, shoes, and accessories that are free of holes, stains, and tears, may be dropped off at any Sacramento Public Library location during regular hours of operation.

“Prom should be a celebration, not a financial burden,” said Christie Hamm, SPL Youth Services Manager. “Our Prom Drive ensures that every teen has the chance to shine without worrying about the cost.”

Following the drive, the Sacramento Public Library will host a series of Prom Giveaway events where teenagers can check out the donations and find an outfit for free. In 2024, more than 900 young people attended the giveaway.

Sacramento Public Library invites teens to other youth programs, such as the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria on Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Library After Hours: featuring video games, a live DJ, board games, food, and drinks.

Visit the South Natomas Library from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am – 6pm at 2901 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA 95833

North Natomas Library hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday, 10am – 6pm at 4660 Via Ingoglia St, Sacramento, CA 95835

More information can be found on the library’s website at https://www.saclibrary.org/Event/Special-Events/Prom-Drive.