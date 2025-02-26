Natomas Reps to Hold Town Hall Meetings

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas representatives on the Sacramento City Council, including Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes and Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, will hold two upcoming town halls.

Talamantes is hosting a District 3 Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Natomas High School Cafeteria. Talamantes represents District 3, including the area roughly bounded by Arena Boulevard south to Garden Highway.

The meeting will cover new developments and development updates, code enforcement, parks, homelessness, animal control, 311, the police department, and more. There will also be a Q&A segment where attendees can ask questions.

This will be a chance for community members to hear local updates and share feedback with the Vice Mayor. Attendees may RSVP by scanning the QR code on the flyer below.

Kaplan is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 26 at the North Natomas Community Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to discuss topics such as a city budget presentation, Sacramento PD updates, pedestrian safety, commissioner stations, and announcements and updates. Kaplan represents District 1, which includes the area north of Arena Boulevard and parts of Robla.