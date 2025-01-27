Natomas Resident Among Big Brothers, Big Sisters to Attend Special Viewing of the Nutcracker during the Holidays

by

BY ROBYN EIFERTSEN, SAFE Credit Union

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Matches from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Sacramento Area – including South Natomas resident Alyssa Sibley and her Little Sister Nareiah Keefer– experienced the magic of Sacramento Ballet’s Nutcracker together by invitation of SAFE Credit Union this recent holiday season.

Continuing its efforts to support nonprofits and the vibrancy of the Sacramento downtown area in Northern California, SAFE Credit Union sponsored a group of Big Brothers Big Sisters to attend a matinee performance of Sacramento Ballet’s Nutcracker in December.

For many, it was the first time attending the ballet, including Keefer, who said she liked “having the opportunity to be able to spend time with my Big Sister and to be able to do this together to have fun.”

Keefer, Sibley, and the others in attendance were treated to a special reception with lunch, treats, and memorabilia before meeting Sacramento Ballet Second Company Dancer Abby Burnette.

Little Sister Nareiah Keefer and Big Sister Alyssa pose with Sacramento Ballet Second Company dancer Abby Burnette.

“I grew up very involved in the arts and theater, and it was exciting to geek out with Nari about the show,” Sibley said, adding she hoped the ballet broadened Keefer’s interest in the performing arts.

“I think it’s important for her to be able to attend the ballet because it allows her to expand her horizons in a low commitment but high impact way,” she said. “Being able to experience the Nutcracker like this allows her to see ballet in its highest form and make the decision for herself on whether she’d like to give it a try.”

Building upon its 25-year, $23 million naming rights investment in the SAFE Credit Union Convention & Performing Arts District in Sacramento, SAFE sponsored the event to highlight its commitment to Sacramento’s cultural economy.

“SAFE was delighted to bring this special matinee performance of the Nutcracker to Bigs and Littles from our communities,” said SAFE Credit Union Community Impact Manager Lauren LeBov. “We hope experiencing the show together added to the magic and the memories of attending the Nutcracker and the ballet.”

On stage, Sacramento Ballet Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp welcomed and recognized the Bigs and Littles attending the performance.

“Sharing the magic of this holiday tradition with the youth of Sacramento is an incredible opportunity to inspire and ignite a love for the arts,” says Krutzkamp.

The show was also Little A’Royal Keys first time attending the ballet.

“I thought it was very great. I liked the candy part,” said Keys, adding the best part was the dance of Mother Ginger and Her Polichinelles. “(And) there was a lot of dancing and there were surprising parts.”

Big Brother Steven Herrera, of Orangevale accompanied Keys, and said he was grateful for the opportunity for them to see the ballet together.

“I really appreciated how generous SAFE Credit Union was with the seats and the donor’s box and all of the extras,” Herrera said adding it was inspiring for Keys to see a performance live and “in-person” instead of on a screen.

Established in 1954, Sacramento Ballet has been a cornerstone of Sacramento’s cultural community offering dance performances, education and community outreach programs. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Sacramento pairs positive one-to-one relationships for mentoring for children ages seven to 18, who are being raised by single parents, grandparents or other extended family and foster families.

Big Sister Stephanie Allen of Penryn appreciated taking her Little Sister Saliyah Keefer to watch the story of the Nutcracker unfold live and to meet ballet dancer Burnette.

“This was Saliyah’s first ballet, and I was so grateful for the chance to introduce her to a totally new art form and experience it together,” said Allen.

Big Sister Alyssa Sibley and Little Sister Nareiah Keefer find their seats and prepare to watch the live performance of Sacramento Ballet’s Nutcracker.

Keefer, who performs in choir, benefited from seeing a live performance as an audience member, Sibley added. “When you’re participating in the arts, you tend to see venues and concert halls from behind the stage, and it’s a really thrilling feeling to see what your audience experiences firsthand.

“Thank you to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sacramento, SAFE Credit Union, and the Sacramento Ballet for having us,” Sibley summed up. “We loved being there, and I hope Nari‘s first time at the ballet was an enjoyable enough experience that she wants to do it again next year.”