Twin Rivers School District Holds Kindergarten Open Houses

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Twin Rivers Unified School District has announced its annual kindergarten open house for incoming kindergarten and transitional kindergarten students.

Starting in the 2025-26 school year transitional kindergarten will be available for all children who are four years old.

Families who attend the upcoming Twin Rivers school district events will be provided with resources and information meant to provide a smooth transition into school. For example, there will be enrollment assistance, free immunization clinics and dental screenings, and informative sessions on topics such as Dual Language Immersion opportunities.

These events are scheduled for:

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Regency Park Elementary School

Saturday, Feb. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodridge Elementary School

Saturday, March 29, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Las Palmas Elementary.

For more information visit https://www.trusd.net/Academics/Programs/Early-Childhood-Education-ECE/Kindergarten-Roundup/