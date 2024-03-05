You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Any updates on when local kitchen on arena is set to open?” —Natomas neighbor

A marketing representative for Local Kitchens has confirmed the new Natomas location is slated to open on Wednesday, March 27 and is currently hiring for line cooks, expos, shift leads and greeters.

Local Kitchens is a micro food hall where recipes from multiple, local restaurants are prepared in a single kitchen, allowing diners to order from more than one restaurant at once. The eatery is primarily take-out with a small area for indoor or patio seating.

According to posts on social media, the Natomas location will feature food from Square Pie Guys, The Melt, Nopalito Taqueria and Nash & Proper.

Local Kitchens is located at 2610 Arena Blvd. on the corner of East Commerce Way.