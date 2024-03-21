High Schoolers Invited to Design Stickers

by

BY ROBYN EIFERTSEN, SAFE Credit Union

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

SAFE Credit Union is inviting high school artists from Sacramento County to dream big and to illustrate those ideas into winning sticker designs for 2024.

The credit union is sponsoring a sticker contest for the second year to celebrate April’s Financial Capability Month and to highlight all that can be realized through building financial freedom.

This year’s theme is “Dream Big with SAFE!” By submitting their graphic designs, students can enter for the chance to win a prize of $500, $300, and $100 for first, second, and third place, respectively. Designs must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2024. See official contest rules here or at https://www.safecu.org/stickers.

Each winning design will be printed as a 2024 SAFE sticker and distributed at SAFE branches and to the winning students. The popular decals – often used for water bottles or on laptop covers – show off SAFE’s YOU logo.

“We can’t wait to see this year’s sticker design entries,” says SAFE Credit Union Vice President of Marketing Amber DiBernardo.

“Last year’s entries were top-notch and so creative,” she says. “This year we are asking student artists to imagine what they would do if they had the ultimate financial freedom to buy, create or do anything they want, or achieve any goal.”

Through their art, student designers are asked to bring their biggest dreams to life, like affording tuition to their top-choice university, going on a dream vacation, buying that dream car or a new house for their family.

Financial Capability Month, formerly known as Financial Literacy Month, recognizes the value of financial education.

SAFE Credit Union Financial Wellness Manager Hector Madueno explains that the artistic exercise is a great way to help students understand the importance of financial well-being at an early age.

“Big or small, we all have goals that we could make a reality by using solid financial habits on the path to financial freedom,” Madueno says.

Last year’s sticker design winners from San Juan and El Camino Fundamental high schools – Brooklyn Wagner, Payton West and Asiya Mamond – showcased intricate designs representing how they each were motivated by their family, music and heritage.

In addition to Sacramento County high school students attending high school, students attending school in one of the other 12 counties SAFE serves – Alameda, Amador, Butte, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer San Joaquin, Solano, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba – are eligible to enter the contest.