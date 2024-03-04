Where to Vote in Natomas 2024

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Voting for the March primary is open. Voters may mail in their ballots on or before March 5. Ballot drop boxes and vote in person locations are also available across Natomas.

Ballot Drop Box Locations:

La Superior Mercados 2210 Northgate Blvd

Daily: 7:30a-9p

Election Day: 7:30a-8p

South Natomas Library 2901 Truxel Rd

Tu-Sa: 10a-6p

Election Day: 7a-8p

Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center 450 W El Camino Ave

M-F: 9a-5p l Closed: Feb 19

Election Day: 9a-5p

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA) 4000 Truxel Rd Ste 3

M-F: 9a-5p l Closed: Feb 12 & 19

Election Day: 9a-5p

North Natomas Library 4660 Via Ingoglia

Tu-Sa: 10a-6p

Election Day: 7a-8p

Vote in Person Location Open February 24- March 5:

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)

Language Assistance: P, Te, U

4000 Truxel Rd Ste 3

Daily: 9a-5p Election Day: 7a-8p

Vote in Person Locations Open March 2- March 5:

South Natomas Community Center

Language Assistance: S

2921 Truxel Rd

Daily: 9a-5p Election Day: 7a-8p

Heritage Park Clubhouse

2481 Heritage Park Ln

Daily: 8a-4p Election Day: 7a-8p

Natomas Charter School

4600 Blackrock Dr

Daily: 8a-4p Election Day: 7a-8p

North Natomas Library

Language Assistance: P, Ta, Te

4660 Via Ingoglia

Daily: 9a-5p Election Day: 7a-8p