Where to Vote in Natomas 2024

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
Voting for the March primary is open. Voters may mail in their ballots on or before March 5. Ballot drop boxes and vote in person locations are also available across Natomas.
Ballot Drop Box Locations:
La Superior Mercados 2210 Northgate Blvd
Daily: 7:30a-9p
Election Day: 7:30a-8p
South Natomas Library 2901 Truxel Rd
Tu-Sa: 10a-6p
Election Day: 7a-8p
Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center 450 W El Camino Ave
M-F: 9a-5p l Closed: Feb 19
Election Day: 9a-5p
Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA) 4000 Truxel Rd Ste 3
M-F: 9a-5p l Closed: Feb 12 & 19
Election Day: 9a-5p
North Natomas Library 4660 Via Ingoglia
Tu-Sa: 10a-6p
Election Day: 7a-8p
Vote in Person Location Open February 24- March 5:
Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)
Language Assistance: P, Te, U
4000 Truxel Rd Ste 3
Daily: 9a-5p Election Day: 7a-8p
Vote in Person Locations Open March 2- March 5:
South Natomas Community Center
Language Assistance: S
2921 Truxel Rd
Daily: 9a-5p Election Day: 7a-8p
Heritage Park Clubhouse
2481 Heritage Park Ln
Daily: 8a-4p Election Day: 7a-8p
Natomas Charter School
4600 Blackrock Dr
Daily: 8a-4p Election Day: 7a-8p
North Natomas Library
Language Assistance: P, Ta, Te
4660 Via Ingoglia
Daily: 9a-5p Election Day: 7a-8p
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.