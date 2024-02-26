Natomas Boys Soccer Wins Section Title

by

All eight Natomas and Inderkum soccer & basketball teams reach section tournament

BY NICK LOZITO

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomsbuzz

Alexis Barba scored two first-half goals as Natomas High boys soccer captured the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title Saturday at Cosumnes River College with a 3-1 victory over Galt High.

Donovan Rodriguez put the game away with a second-half goal on a penalty kick as the Nighthawks captured the school’s fourth boys soccer section crown (also 2008, 2011, 2012). Goalkeeper Noe Lopez helped extend the team’s unbeaten streak to eight consecutive games.

After the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Nighthawks dogpiled defender Gustavo Rosales, the senior captain.

“When the team is nervous, Gustavo calms everyone down,” said coach Geo Villalobos, a 2006 Natomas graduate. “When everyone’s losing their calm, he galvanizes everyone.”

Natomas next visits Pleasant Valley of Chico at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Division III Northern California tournament. The Nighthawks won a NorCal title in 2020.

Diego Gonzalez set-up Barba’s first goal on a precise pass through the Galt defense. Barba beat the goalie on the breakaway. Sebastian Torres set up the second goal by hitting a trailing Barbu, who found the near post. In the second half, Rodriguez sprinted down the sideline, beat two Galt defenders and got fouled by a third to set up the penalty kick.

All eight basketball and soccer teams from Natomas and Inderkum high schools advanced to section championships. As did the Leroy Greene boys basketball team.

Basketball

Inderkum boys defeated Mountain House and Weston Ranch on the road before falling to top-seed Modesto Christian in the Division I semifinals. The Tigers, who went 12-0 in Capital Valley Conference play, will face Granada of Livermore on the road in the first round of the Division I CIF State Championships. Jeremiah Butler and freshman Siincere Hudson lead Inderkum with 14.1 points per game.

The Inderkum girls lost to Monterey Trail in the first round of the Division I tournament. The team’s 22 victories are the most since 2016. Senior Jamiah Fontenberry, who recorded her 1,000th point during the season, leads the team with 15.9 points per game.

The Natomas boys upset Union Mine in the Division IV semifinals, avenging a preseason loss to the Diamondbacks, before losing in the championship game at UC Davis to top-seed Venture Academy, 78-74. The Nighthawks are a No. 2 seed in the Division IV CIF State Championships and host Menlo at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Manno Jenkins leads Natomas with 18.8 points per game.

The Natomas girls won five of their last six games in league play to secure a spot in the Division III section championships. The Nighthawks lost in the first round at El Camino. Sa’Nia Dixon and Anna Elkins led the Nighthawks in scoring this season.

Leroy Greene boys basketball finished second in the Northern Pacific Athletic Conference before losing in the first round of the Division V section tournament.

Soccer

In soccer, Inderkum boys took its only loss of the season in the second round of the Division I playoffs, falling 2-1 to Whitney of Rocklin. The Tigers captured the Capital Valley Conference and finished the season 14-1-3.

The Inderkum girls beat Edison of Stockton and River City of West Sacramento by a combined score of 14-0 before falling 2-1 to Davis High in the Division 1 semifinals. The Tigers captured the Capital Valley Conference title and finished the season 25-2-1.

The Natomas girls soccer team finished third in the Greater Sacramento League before falling to Lincoln of Lincoln in the first round of the Division IV tournament.

Leroy Greene won the Northern Pacific Athletic League before falling to Cristo Rey of Sacramento in the first round of the Division VII tournament.

Wrestling

Natomas and Inderkum each had eight wrestlers place in the top eight of their weight class at the regional tournament.

Natomas girls included Shyra Randle, first place; Czharria Sanders, third place; Liz Estorga, fifth place. Natomas boys included Division IV champion Eduardo Hernandez; Raymond Barreno, third place; and Priyansu Kumar, third place; Jacob Renderos, fifth place; and Joshua Gomez, sixth place. Inderkum girls included Zion Green, fifth place; Karianna Delgado, fifth place; Kara Lowe, fifth place; and Maia Cornejo, eighth place. Inderkum boys included Joe Cornejo, fourth place; Riley Knight, fourth place; Alex Prostock, fourth place; and Gage Fernandez, sixth place.