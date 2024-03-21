City Seeks Public Input on Budget Deficit

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The City of Sacramento held one of three community meetings earlier this month in Natomas to discuss the $66 million budget deficit.

Pete Coletto, Finance Director for the City of Sacramento and other city staff presented information about the city’s current budget situation and the upcoming 2024-25 fiscal year deficit.

“The projected deficit is not due to a fall in revenue,” said Coletto. “Rather, it’s due to an increase in the cost of running a city.” Coletto mentioned unfunded pension liability, deferred capital maintenance and rising insurance costs as increased expenses the City of Sacramento is facing.

Coletto walked the small audience through the process of making budget decisions at the city level. He encouraged all members of the public to provide input to your council members and district representatives.

Staff also shared the link to the city’s survey requesting community input. The survey closes March 24 and is available in multiple languages.

Information about the budget, upcoming meetings and the budget process is available on the City’s Budget Division website.