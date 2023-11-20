20th Annual Natomas Tree Lighting Set for Dec. 1

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The 20th annual Natomas holiday tree lighting ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 1.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the South Natomas Community Center, which is located at 2921 Truxel Road. Lighting of the tree begins at 6:30 p.m.

There will be photos with Santa, music, arts and crafts, carnival games and access to community resource during the event.

The holiday tree lighting is being co-hosted each year by the city of Sacramento’s Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment division and Natomas Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by community leaders, area businesses and organizations.