20th Annual Natomas Tree Lighting Set for Dec. 1

November 21, 2023

The tree arriving to the South Natomas Community Center. / Photo courtesy YPCE

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The 20th annual Natomas holiday tree lighting ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 1.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the South Natomas Community Center, which is located at 2921 Truxel Road. Lighting of the tree begins at 6:30 p.m.

There will be photos with Santa, music, arts and crafts, carnival games and access to community resource during the event.

The holiday tree lighting is being co-hosted each year by the city of Sacramento’s Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment division and Natomas Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by community leaders, area businesses and organizations.

The tree was decorated by the Natomas Chamber of Commerce and other volunteers. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

