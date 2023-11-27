Seen in Natomas: Mel’s Repairs Under Way

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Work is under way to repair the interior of Mel’s Original Diner in Natomas.

The retro eatery, located at 2057 Arena Blvd.l in Suite 100, has been closed since early May 2023 after experiencing an attic fire.

According to city records, the work will repair fire damage to the building shell, including partial cement plaster removal and replacement, partial exterior wall framing repair, roof truss repair, partial storefront replacement, partial roofing replacements and exterior painting of the affected areas.

At press time, it is unknown when work is expected to be complete and the restaurant will reopen. Messages sent to Mel’s management have not been returned.