Seen in Natomas: New Ross Store Opens

Patrons line up in front of the new store, waiting for it to open. / NatomasBuzz.com

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The new Ross Dress For Less location in south Natomas opened over the weekend.

The discount retail store is located at 3309 Northgate Boulevard in a long-vacant storefront. Big Lots previously occupied the space and shuttered in 2013.

Ross Stores Inc., operating under the brand name Ross Dress for Less, is an American chain of discount department stores headquartered in Dublin, California. It is the largest off-price retailer in the U.S. The company also operates DD’s Discounts.

This store is the second location in Natomas.

Signage posted in April 2023 announcing the new location. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

