Opinion: Support for Cricket Pitch

by

SUBMITTED BY HEMANT TAWRI

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

We, the undersigned members of the Northlake and Greater Sacramento community, wish to express our profound gratitude to the Sacramento City Council for approving the forthcoming cricket pitch in our neighborhood. We are genuinely thrilled about this momentous development and wholeheartedly encourage all community members to join us in demonstrating our unwavering support for this pivotal initiative.

Background:

Northlake has a rich tradition of nurturing a vibrant and thriving community spirit. Over the last one year, we have diligently organized and hosted numerous sporting events within our neighborhood. These events encompass a wide spectrum of activities, including pool tournaments, board game championships, table tennis competitions, volleyball matches (men, women and children team), and, most notably, cricket matches. It is with immense pride that we have also successfully organized Northlake women’s table tennis events and have plans to establish Northlake women’s cricket team in the near future, following in the footsteps of Mountain House, CA who have successfully conducted women’s cricket tournaments. We are committed to promoting women’s representation in all sports, including cricket, and are aware of the presence of a women’s cricket team in the USA.

Northlake residents have also requested the HOA and city to include pickleball and tennis courts in the upcoming park developments in Northlake phase 2.

Safety and Parking:

For the safety of our residents, we insist on using soft compression baseballs for cricket matches on the ground. We also stress the importance of adequately managing parking facilities to ensure a smooth and safe experience for everyone. The park has ample space to accommodate a cricket ground without interfering with homeowners or the freeway.

Encouraging Young Talent:

We are dedicated to fostering young talent in our community. To achieve this, we plan to offer coaching for both young boys and girls, providing them with the guidance and support they need to excel in sports.

The Significance of Cricket:

Cricket has experienced a major rise in popularity among our Northlake residents, spanning across generations, both young and old. It has become a beloved pastime for many families, promoting not only physical fitness but also instilling values such as teamwork and healthy competition.

CRICKET IS CURRENTLY BEING PLAYED BY OVER 200,000 PLAYERS IN THE UNITED STATES. These players participate in competitions in the more than 400 local leagues, tournaments, academies, college and school programs across the United States

Notably, the USA is set to host the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, marking the first ICC World Cup tournament on US soil. In November 2021, the US won the 2021 Women’s World Cup qualifier, advancing to the global qualifier for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup. Furthermore, for the first time in US history, a major cricket league took place from July 13 to July 30, 2023, with six participating teams. Players from across the globe participated in the six US teams, and MI New York emerged as the winner.

The Approval of the Cricket Pitch:

Thanks to the unwavering and diligent efforts of Lisa Kaplan, the Sacramento City Council has graciously granted approval for the construction of a dedicated cricket pitch in Northlake. This achievement stands as a momentous milestone for our community, offering us a dedicated facility to promote the sport of cricket.

Our Vision:

Our vision transcends the cricket pitch. We aspire to transform Northlake into a premier sporting community, offering a diverse array of recreational activities to its residents. The addition of a cricket pitch represents a significant stride toward realizing this vision, enabling us to provide our community with a world-class sporting facility.

Join Us in Celebration:

We warmly invite all members of the Northlake community, along with our friends and supporters, to partake in the celebration of this remarkable accomplishment. We encourage you to stand alongside us and collectively express your unwavering support for the impending cricket pitch.

By signing this petition, you are not only affirming your endorsement of the cricket pitch but also reinforcing our steadfast commitment to elevating Northlake and Sacramento to the status of a leading sporting community. Together, we can effect positive change that will enrich the lives of both current and future generations of Northlake and Sacramento residents.

Sign this petition today and become an integral part of the journey to transform Northlake into a premier sporting community—one that enhances the lives of its residents through sports, camaraderie, and a shared passion for cricket!

https://chng.it/2SbX5CcF

Hemant Tawri has lived in Natomas since 2017. In 2021, Tawri’s family moved from Harbor Oaks Apartments in south Natomas to a home in Northlake.