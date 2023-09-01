One Person Injured in Natomas House Fire

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

One firefighter suffered minor injuries when responding to a two-alarm blaze this afternoon in Natomas.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 Sacramento Fire Dept. crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Saginaw Circle on the report of a residential fire.

Upon their arrival, fire crews reported seeing smoke coming from the attic of the two-story, single family home.

“Two people were home and managed to get out safely,” Sacramento Fire spokesperson Justin Sylvia said. “They saw smoke inside and that is what alerted them.”

According to Sylvia, a second alarm was called in case the fire started to spread. The neighboring homes, he explained, are situated very close together. The fire was contained to the house of origin.

One firefighter sustained minor thermal injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the is under investigation, Sylvia said.