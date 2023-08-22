Let Your Voice Be Heard: Creating Streets For (All) People

by



BY MICHELLE BASSO REYNOLDS, NORTH NATOMAS JIBE

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento officials are set to host a community workshop in Natomas this week as part of its pledge to make it easier and safer for everyone to travel through the city using active transportation.

A Streets For People workshop is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23 at the Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center, 450 W. El Camino Ave.

The term “active transportation” means walking, biking and rolling and includes the use of mobility devices such as wheelchairs and scooters.

To ensure the city’s future infrastructure improvements align with the needs and preferences of its residents, the city is seeking input from the community.

There are several ways to provide feedback and make their voice heard.

In addition to this week’s community workshop, the city has plans for additional in-person and online a community workshop to share thoughts and ideas. Members of the public are also invited to use the public input map to indicate how and where they use active transportation.

Learn more about Streets For People at https://www.cityofsacramento.org/Public-Works/Transportation/Planning-Projects/Streets-For-People.