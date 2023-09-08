Natomas Teeyan Recognized by City Leaders

by

BY SUMITI MEHTA

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

City leaders this week honored the Natomas Teeyan festival during the Sacramento City Council meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“Natomas Teeyan has been empowering women and bringing tradition to life,” said Councilmember Karina Talamantes, who introduced the agenda item at the meeting. “It is a cultural event that showcases the vibrant traditions and beauty of Punjabi culture. It is such a beautiful celebration.”

The yearly Punjabi event was held Aug. 20 at the North Natomas Community Center.

Teeyan is a traditional festival celebrated by women throughout Punjab on the onset of the monsoon season.

The Natomas Teeyan was formed by six women: Manjeet Sibia, Dr. Goodie Takhar, Manjeet Grewal, Charanjit Gill, Sundeep Walia and Manpreet Deol.

The first Natomas Teeyan festival was held in July 2010 at Four Points by Sheraton Sacramento International Airport. Last year, the event changed venues to accommodate more participants and vendors.

This year’s event featured more than two dozen dance performances. The dancers ages ranged from 5 to 75 years old.

The venue was decorated by SV Design with the “Phulkari” theme as a backdrop. The hall was decorated with multicolored umbrellas and swings.

Flamingo Banquet Hall served Indian street food and dessert items including Chole Bhature, Somasa, Chaat, Mango Lassi and Kulfi. There were also jewelry and Punjabi and Pakistani clothing booths. DJ Amit and DJ Bains entertained the crowd with their music.

Charanjit Gill, one of the organizers, said the success of Natomas Teeyan year after year is due to the women who participate and the community leaders who support the event.

Gill said her favorite thing about the Natomas Teeyan is spreading happiness while keeping culture alive.