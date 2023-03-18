18th annual State of Natomas Set for March 23

by

BY JACK FEDOR, STUDENT INTERN

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Natomas Chamber of Commerce is set to hold the 18th annual State of Natomas on Thursday.

The annual event will feature updates on local commercial development, community planning and the current state of business in our newly bordered city council districts.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the North Natomas Community Center, 2601 New Market Drive.

The event is open to the public and tickets cost $165 for chamber members and $190 for non-chamber members. A limited number of tickets are still available can be purchased on the Natomas Chamber of Commerce website.

The Keynote Speaker for the event will be Ben van der Meer of the Sacramento Business Journal, who is a resident of South Natomas. Other confirmed speakers for the event include Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, state Senator Angelique Ashby and state Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, according to the Natomas Chamber of Commerce president Alyssa Lozano.

New city council members Lisa Kaplan and Karina Talamantes will also be in attendance and on a panel answering questions at the event.

The Natomas Charter School Performing and Fine Arts Academy Honor Orchestra is slated to perform live.